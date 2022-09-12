"Sex isn't a joke or some big shameful secret." How to have a conversation with your kids about sex.

New research reveals that 79 per cent of Australians feel the sex education they received at school did not equip them for real-life sexual relationships.

According to Act for Kids CEO Dr Katrina Lines, parents need to step in and support their teens by getting comfortable talking about sex.

"We know that if parents aren't talking to kids and schools aren't providing quality evidence-based sex education, then kids are mostly finding out about sex online through porn," Dr Lines tells Mamamia.

Watch the trailer for season three of Netflix's Sex Education. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

"As we know, sex in porn mostly features paid actors. But kids and particularly young boys are looking at it and thinking, 'Oh, that's what I have to do.' It's confusing because sometimes the sex isn't consensual and it doesn't represent real sex in a relationship."

Troubled by how much sex education is coming from porn, Dr Lines explains why Act for Kids is campaigning for parents to 'get comfy' having awkward conversations about sex.

"We worked with a focus group of kids aged between 10 and 18 years old in order to myth bust some awkward sex-ed questions," Dr Lines shares.

"But some things they asked were worrying: 'Is strangulation a normal part of sex?', 'Is anal sex the sex you have when you don't want to get pregnant?'. They also had a lot of questions about body image after seeing the bodies of people in porn and questioning if that was how they should look."

As Dr Lines says, the only way to help them navigate this tricky terrain is by being open and honest about sex at an age appropriate level.