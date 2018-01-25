A porn actress has shared the texts she receives from young boys in a plea to parents.

Nikita Bellucci is fed up with teaching children about sex. In fact, the French pornography actor is so sick of receiving explicit requests from adolescent boys, that she has publicly called out parents for failing to educate their sons about sexual relationships and appropriate online behaviour.

“Stop offloading your responsibilities onto sex workers,” the 28-year-old wrote via Twitter. “There is a complete lack of teaching and prevention, and it’s not our job to educate your kids.”

Belluci shared now-deleted screenshots of what she claimed to be messages she’d received from boys. One is said to have come from a 12-year-old boy who asks several times for sexual acts.

In another, the sender asks Belluci to reply with nude images. She responded by threatening to alert his parents: “Reflect on your actions, do your homework and don’t contact me again,” she wrote, “If not I’ll send [the screenshot of your message].”

Child psychologist Jordan Foster, director of ySafe, welcomes Bellucci’s appeal.

“The fact that we have a porn performer putting the onus back on the parents, whilst a little bit upsetting, is absolutely essential,” she told Mamamia.

“The more accessible the internet becomes and the less parental control tools that are in place on children’s devices, we’re seeing children being exposed at much younger ages and therefore the effect of it being normalised. It’s terrifying.”

Research led by Dr Megan Lim of the Burnet Institute last year found that the median age Australian adolescents had first viewed pornographic material was just 14. Of the 941 15- to 29-year-olds surveyed, nine out of 10 males and one out of three females viewed it at least monthly, and some up to 10 times a day.