"Don't forget to cry into your coffee." 10 tips for surviving the school holidays.

This post is intended as satire.

Stuck at home with the kids this school holidays? Here are 10 tips to survive.

1. Agree to stay home for the first week to "recharge".

This will not involve any recharging, except for recharging screens in a desperate attempt to keep the kids quiet for five minutes.

You will, however, discover your youngest disconnected the entire charging station to plug in their Barbie disco light. Enjoy.

Video via Mamamia.

2. Attempt an outing with another family.

Choose carefully, because you need people you like, but they need to be worse parents than you.

Attend the movies, planning to see Lightyear. Have two-year-old throw screaming tantrum until you agree to see the Minions one instead.

Sit in peace for approximately 23 seconds until the middle child drops a box of popcorn on the floor, before going to the candy bar and spending $43 on another box.

Consider making a run for the door and starting a new life in Tasmania.

3. Cook with the children.

Pull out a box of brownies and a wooden spoon. Have MasterChef-addicted children tell you that not only do they not enjoy sugar, but they want to cook fried eggplant with salsa verde, goat's cheese and garlic greens.

Explain that "greens" are a thing of the past and fry some eggplant and serve with BBQ sauce and a slice of Kraft.

Bake and eat an entire tray of brownies once they are in bed. Child lock MasterChef on your TV.

4. Book them into school holiday care and explain you need to work in the office two days this week.

Get a massage and meet equally crap parent friends at the local bar to day drink and eat tapas.

Take a blood oath of secrecy, immediately forget, and leave a Google review because the tapas were SO GOOD.