Birthday parties are so much fun.

A celebration. Kids working off all that steam.

Laughter.

Joy.

All that uneaten cake that gets thrust into your hand while your child runs off, that you end up eating anyway.

There is nothing better for kids than an all-hands-in-at-once bowl of Cheezels and a plate of party pies that you can double dip into the sauce.

I just love kids’ parties… when they are at someone else’s house.

But with three kids it inevitably keeps on cropping up that I’m the host.

My son turns seven in just a few weeks, and despite my trying to re-direct him to less do-it-yourself options he just wants a party at home.

Wish me luck.

There's nothing like a child's birthday party at home. Image: Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation.

Here is my survival guide:

1. I’m only inviting those we really need.

It’s tempting to invite the whole class as I don’t want to be responsible for hurting the feelings of any child, but the thought of having 25 small grubby bodies destroying our home leaves me with hives, so we have decided to just invite the boys to my son’s party.

That’s still 12 small boys hell bent on destroying everything in their path having as much fun as possible.

(The fact is that each of those 12 kids will bring their own unwanted invitees, like worms and nits along with them anyway, so really who knows how many guests I am inviting?)

2. Get your kids to help with the food preparation.

No, don’t worry about all those fingers in the lolly bags or helping make the chocolate crackles, parties are about sharing and joining in.

Stick to the traditional. There are a few basics that are really easy like chocolate crackles and jelly cups.

Let your kids have fun helping you make them.