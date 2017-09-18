Incredible ways you can store your makeup, according to top beauty bloggers.

Until a few weeks ago, the state of my makeup collection was… offensive.

There were multiple makeup bags full of foundations with no lids, half empty mascaras, contouring kits I purchased when I was ambitious enough to think one day I’d contour, and a brown eye shadow that has somehow spilled and got all over my hands every time I tried to find something.

One day, as I was applying my foundation mixed in with the rogue brown eye shadow I whispered to myself, “This is not ideal.”

So, I went onto YouTube and watched more ‘MAKEUP STORAGE OVERHAUL’ videos than I would care to admit.

I learned many, many new tricks, and also worked out where you can buy storage items for as cheap as possible. Here are the most important takeaways:

Lipstick

Lauren Curtis has a frankly absurd amount of lipstick and I for one cannot stop looking at it.

She has an enormous dressing table, with separate drawers for each product.

Most of her lipsticks stand upright, so you don't have to a rummage in order to find the one you're looking for.

Genius.