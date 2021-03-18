"We were told the party was cancelled. It went ahead, but without my daughter."

“I’m really sorry, I’ve had to cancel tomorrow.”

This message was from the mum of a girl in my daughter Emmie’s class who was having a beach party the next day. The girls had been talking about it at school all week, as 11-year-olds do.

What a shame, I thought, and texted back to check she was okay.

Something felt odd, though. The message had only been sent to me. There was an anxious unease bubbling in the back of my mind, but I told myself not to be silly. Surely a mum wouldn’t cancel one child. Emmie was really disappointed, of course, so we made other plans.

The next day while we were out we bumped into a school mum, and Emmie asked where her daughter was.

“Oh, she’s at the beach with the girls,” the mum said.

Emmie and I looked at each other in shock. My blood was racing and my head was pounding. I felt my heart breaking for her.

We’d been lied to. The party wasn’t cancelled, but my daughter was. It was devastatingly cruel.

I didn’t know what to do. Emmie was trying to make sense of it, feeling unworthy for being excluded and turning in on herself to question what she could have done.

There was unnecessary shame from realising all the girls were together and they’d know she’d been told a lie to stop her from joining. There was worry about what this meant for Monday, back at school, and if she would now always be excluded.

Evie and daughter Emmie. Image: Supplied.