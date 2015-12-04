"18 things that helped me stay upbeat throughout a scary health diagnosis."

Image: Julia trekking in Bhutan earlier this year.

2015 has been a great year in many ways. I led my first tour to Bhutan with awesome people. I had ‘proud mumma’ moments. I had special visits from special friends.

That said, it was not a year I’d care to repeat. I found myself in new territory with a large, rare, malignant pancreatic tumour not seen in Australia before. Until that point I was barely conscious what a pancreas actually did.

Three hospital visits later, I found myself with: fifty per cent less pancreas. No spleen. A greater appreciation for ambulance drivers, who are simply amazing. Spending 45 per cent of my treatment with my partner away and with no kids at home. Then there was the strong sense of betrayal; my body had never let me down before, and now was having this epic fail. I was pretty pissed off.

The good news, as I found out yesterday, is that my chemo finishes on the 15th of December. With a brand new year around the corner, I wanted to share some stuff I have learned that might help others get through it and stay positive.

1. Support doesn’t always come from expected sources

This was one of the hardest and most hurtful lessons for me, but I figured out how to lower my expectations. Not everyone learned how to be empathetic growing up or has strong EQ. Let it go – they won’t learn it on the run during this crisis.

