The simple tweak that saved this family hundreds on their weekly groceries.

It turns out the secret to saving hundreds on your groceries might be as easy as you’d always imagined — but it also might be the news you never wanted to hear.

One UK family, who appeared on the BBC’s Eat Well for Less, learned that slashing their weekly food bill could be as straightforward as not buying branded products.

Lindsey and Jason Taylor managed to save more than AU$11000 a year on their groceries by ditching big name brands, filling their trolley with lesser-known and cheaper labels instead.

Having fallen into the familiar trap of believing a cheap brand and a quality product are mutually exclusive, the Taylor family had spent the last few years buying only the big names in the belief it was saving them money.

"You get what you pay for. I think brands are tried and tested. If I don’t buy the brands the children enjoy, then I’ll end up throwing it away," Lindsey told the program.

Eat Well for Less hosts Greg Wallace and Chris Bavin invited the couple to try a taste-testing exercise with some of their favourite brands and products, to test how well they could actually differentiate between big brands and plain-packaged products.

Interestingly, the Taylors gave a thumbs-up to most of the food swaps, acknowledging that perhaps big brands weren't always the best ones to buy.

Lindsey admitted her propensity to buy more expensive products and to always have her pantry stocked was tied to her upbringing. (Post continues after gallery.)

"It stems from childhood because we didn’t have food in the house," she said.

"I think because of that I always wanted to make sure that if I had children, Mum was always going to be there for them."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lindsey's habit of baking a different cake on every day of the week had also been blowing out the family's grocery expenditure by epic proportions. Ceasing this helped to cut the family's AU$460 weekly spend down to just AU$252.

