ROAD TEST: The interactive book that'll teach your kids to actually turn off the lights.

COVID-19 has resulted in a lot of changes for all Australians.

For my family, it has seen both my husband and I leave our normal workplace offices to work from home (while simultaneously resisting the daily temptation to nap), and my two daughters being schooled within the same four walls (AKA my husband and I trying to make sure they’re doing their remote learning while trying to get jobs done ourselves!).

While often a juggle, having everybody under one roof has also provided me the unique opportunity to observe a range of insights into my family and myself (some good and some not so much), including:

1. Kids eat A LOT, especially when bored.

2. I vividly recall why I left teaching eight years ago.

3. My children seem to believe that every light in the house is required to be on, all the time, even during the day and even when they are not in the room.

4. Our energy usage has gone up, up, UP.

While 1 is being combatted by only allowing healthy snacks to be in arms reach of my two children (and me secretly consuming their Easter eggs – to help), and with 2 being a work in progress (and also assisted with the consumption of wine); it is numbers 3 and 4 that I have had the most success with, and that as a family we are really getting on top of.

Well, with a little help from my friends, that is…

They are all vulnerable Australian native animals due to the effects of climate change - and they are also my very helpful friends who like to party.