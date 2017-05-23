"I saved $25,000 in seven months. Here's how I did it."

Seven months ago I decided to forgo my avocado and get serious about saving.

A serious, move-back-home-with-the-parents, goodbye-online-shopping kind of saving.

My bank account is now $25,000 richer for it.

Given how much I’ve managed to save in such a short amount of time, I thought I’d share what worked for me as the struggle – while real – was more than rewarding.

1. Minimise your living costs

Luckily for me, my childhood room was ready and waiting. I know this isn’t always the case but put pride aside and consider options like taking on a roomie, or becoming a roomie.

2. Make your spending count

I shopped and swapped boring things like insurance policies (car, contents, mortgage) and paid for the year in full for further discount. It’s the definition of short term pain for long term gain.

I stopped shopping for fun things. I admit to mindlessly online shopping here and there; I continued to look, but rarely bought. I still have a tendency to fill my cart, only to log out and realise days later I forgot to ever press ‘buy’. The funny thing? It doesn’t at all feel like I’m missing out.

I find satisfaction in wearing out quality products, actually looking after my things (sew that button back on!) and reducing my carbon footprint.

If I simply must buy something, I wait for a significant sale and offset the cost by selling an unwanted item on eBay or Gumtree.

3. Wave goodbye to luxury makeup

I decided to stop buying expensive items, use up what I had left, then shop carefully for cheap cult beauty buys recommended by favourite bloggers or friends.

Garnier BB cream is now a favourite amongst the girls at work for a light weight, made up face. Further, shopping centre shellac mani pedi’s are replaced by shiny, neat and healthy nails.

Not such a sacrifice, really.