Em Rusciano on how she mended her marriage after a six-month separation.

Em Rusciano has opened up about how she and her husband mended their marriage after going through their second separation in three years.

The 37-year-old Australian comedian and her husband Scott Barrow have co-written an emotional piece for News.com.au, detailing how their first holiday in 14 years rekindled some of the magic from when they first met.

“Work, kids and finances have provided reasons for us to not holiday as a couple,” she wrote after their romantic trip to the Gold Coast.

“It was a magic few days, we grew closer and I even sat on the beach and watched my man surf like I did when we first met.”

Since sharing her experience, Rusciano has been flooded with support on Facebook.

A photo posted by e m r u s c i a n o (@emrusciano) on Jul 18, 2016 at 4:56pm PDT

The 37-year-old thanked her fans for their “generous responses”, revealing she had a panic attack at the airport over publishing the column.

In the piece, Rusciano explained there was no one trigger for the couple’s six-month separation, believing they likely did not fix their relationship properly when they first became estranged three years ago.

This time, they decided to remain living in the same house with their two daughters. Barrow moved into the spare room and they tried to remain functional, but the couple write that they failed to pinpoint where the boundaries lay.

The result was a see-sawing between long periods of silence and being best friends. During this difficult stretch, Rusciano was also juggling the tour of her stand-up show.

Watch: Women share the moment they knew their partner was ‘the one’. (Post continues after video.)