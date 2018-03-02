The glory of glitter is a double-edged sword.

While more is definitely more the night of (and three tequila shots in), it’s decidedly less fun as you’re trudging home, tired, and awaiting the monstrous task of glitter removal.

But with Saturday being Sydney’s first Mardi Gras Parade since Australia’s legalisation of same sex marriage, it would be rude not to partake in the festivities, whack some glitter on and celebrate. You just need to be armed with how to cope with the speckled-aftermath.

Here’s how…

Makeup artist approved, anti-fallout method.

Because, even though glitter is so fun as part of a costume, or even in a mask, the removal process when you’re hungover with only the promise of brunch getting your through life, can be hell.

Creator behind makeup lines for Max Factor, Covergirl, Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, and dubbed one of the “most influential makeup artists in the world” by Anna Wintour, Pat McGrath shared this handy hack on her Instagram.

While this trick works a treat for pesky eye shadows that are prone to ‘fall-out’ and threaten to ruin your perfectly applied foundation, you can scale it up for full-body glitter clean-ups, too. Simply use a larger roll of packing tape, duct tape or leftover contact paper and make like a waxing commercial.

It’s worth keeping in mind though that you might want to get rid of the excess ‘stickiness’ by doing a few ‘rest removals’ on an item of clothing or piece of furniture first, especially if you’re going over your face or delicate eye area.