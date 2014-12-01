Every woman over the age of 27 has woken up with these. Here's how to stop them.

Images supplied.

Do you ever look at photos of celebrities on red carpets and wonder if they’ve soft focus filtered their décolletages? Because how else do they have no chest wrinkles? Even when they’re over 50? Us regular folk just have to sleep on our sides ONCE to be blessed with deep, vertical crinkly lines.

When should I start using anti-ageing products?

I spoke Gabrielle Requena, founder of Wrinkles Schminkles, about what we can do to prevent these pesky crinkles from ruining our mornings.

1. Cover up.

One of the easiest ways to protect the chest from sun damage is to cover-up during the day. If you can, pop on a top with a higher neck if you’ll be out and about.

2. (Always) Apply sunscreen.

It goes without saying that wearing sunscreen daily will help you to protect against sun damage, but while we’re all well-versed in application on our faces, the chest is in fact more directly exposed to the sunlight and often neglected. Always remember to apply lotion down past the décolletage, but also be mindful of the type of sunscreen you’re applying. Most common sunscreens only filter out UVB, but it’s UVA rays that will prematurely age the skin – so be sure you’re using a broad spectrum sunscreen.

3. Cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise.

Just like the face, gentle cleansing, daily hydration and regular exfoliation will help to replenish and rejuvenate the chest and keep it looking and feeling smooth. It sounds simple – but cleansing and moisturising the area in the same way you do the face is something we rarely remember to do. You can use the same cleanser, but if you feel your face cream is a little too pricey, look for targeted alternatives like a serum – just make sure it has an active, effective ingredient like Vitamin A (Ed note: steer clear of Vitamin A when pregnant).