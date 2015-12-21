Image: Getty.

Turns out it’s not just blondes who have to worry about preserving their colour. Yes, even us dark brunettes have to take care if we want to get the most out of our dyed hair.

“Although brunette hair tends to be more resilient than blonde hair and less prone to breakage, any hair can be ruined by bad hair routines. Dying any colour hair is a chemical treatment which can change the make up of the hair shaft, making more porous or possibly more frizzy,” says George Giavis, master colourist at the George Giavis Salon.

The worst part? You’ve probably been ruining it in your day to day hair routine without even realising it.

1. Too many styling tools

“Things like blow drying and overheating the hair will have an effect on longevity of the colour,” explains Joel Wallbank from Sydney’s Edwards and Co. (Watch: How to curl your hair heat free. Post continues after video.)

“If you’re styling with hot tools too frequently, these can cause the cuticle to open and leech colour.”

Be sure to always use a heat protecting spray before using styling tools and try to avoid using them daily (yes, that includes your hairdryer). Adding a diffuser on your hairdryer will also help limit damage.

2. Over-washing

While freshly washed hair may give you that just-out-of-the-salon shine, it could be doing your hair more harm than good.

“Over-washing your hair will just deplete it of its natural oils. This leads to dryness and can change the condition of your hair,” says Giavis.