The plane seat you choose can help ease your fear of flying.

It has never been easier to see the world. With so many flights to choose from and tourist-friendly activities in almost all countries, the opportunity we have to experience other cultures is incredible.

Unfortunately, a fear of flying prevents a lot of people from making the most of this chance. Skyscanner Australia looks at a few options that can help nervous passengers.

Lower your stress levels

According to Tim Benjamin on Lifehacker, many of the people who are anxious fliers are generally more worried about most things in life. Lowering stress in other areas can make flying seem less daunting, and whether that’s through massage, meditation or speaking to a therapist is up to you.

Safest form of travel

Although direct comparisons aren’t always perfect, it can help highlight the safety of planes. By comparing fatalities per miles travelled, planes are roughly 3000 times safer than motorbikes, 100 times safer than cars and twice as safe as going by train. Advancing aviation technology also means that risks are getting lower by the year.

Listen to the safety announcement

Many frequent fliers ignore the safety announcement at the start of a flight, but it pays to be well prepared. Know where your exits are, learn the procedures and make sure you follow all instructions.

You can also maximise your chances by picking the safest seats on the plane, historically the middle seat in the back third of the aircraft.