School drop-offs. That major presentation for work. The essay due tomorrow. Making that gym class you’ve been meaning to try. Picking up groceries, getting the car serviced, catching up on your favourite TV series so you’re not out of the loop, trying desperately to find a clean outfit to wear tomorrow so you don’t have to do any washing, having something more than toast for dinner…

No matter what your busy day consists of, you are not alone. These days, writing a to-do list seems to be an exhausting task in itself. Our lives are so full, from work to home to balancing social lives and everything else in between.

We all feel that way sometimes Khloe. Image: Giphy.com

Yet a busy schedule isn’t something that we should dreading — though a peaceful Sunday afternoon never goes astray — but something we should be embracing. If the sign of a full life is a good life, then women have it in spades.

Fortunately, that’s what Garnier BB Cream’s Beautifully Busy Campaign is all about.

The Beautifully Busy movement is designed to celebrate the modern lives of Aussie women, remind us that whatever our to-do list is filled with, we’re all beautifully busy (even if at times it feels anything but!). We all have days where it feels a bit too much and others where we smash everything out before 11am.

Being busy means different things for all different women, from family to career, relationships and studying. But no matter what keeps your schedule full, and your alarm set early, busyness is something you should be proud of.

A typical day for Jane involves juggling work, looking after her 18-month-old daughter Matilda, maintaining a social life, her relationship with her husband, keeping up the house and trying to fit in time to switch off. Phew.