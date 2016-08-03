'Three Day Nanny' claims she can make your kids behave in 72 hours.

As I yelled at my kids to do-what-they-were-bloody-well-told-for-a-change I wondered about whether or not kids could really be taught to behave in three days.

Three days – 72 hours – that’s what British parenting expert Kathryn Mewes has claimed is the length of time any parent can get their children to behave in.

Just 72 hours.

Three days.

The length of time it takes to get to the moon.

The length of time that makes a weekend actually feel like a weekend.

The length of time it takes to make a pair of Bruno Magli shoes.

The length of time sperm can survive trying to find that little egg.

72 hours to immaculately behaved children.

Who could resist that?

Kathryn Mewes, who hosts a British TV show The Three Day Nanny, and is a mother of one, has shared her formula to transform your ogres into angels.

Her show on British TV is now in its third series. She enters a family home and in three days promises to transform unruly children.

She says that maternal instinct is "a load of rhubarb".

"What if your instincts don't work on your particular child?"

Instead she offers a sure fire recipe for well behaved kids that she says, will work on any child.

Kathryn Mewes says focus on the positives. Via Facebook.

Focus on the positives.