LEIGH'S LIST: “I feel like my outfits are boring. How do I make them more unique?”

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Aimie asked:

“Leigh! Thanks to you I feel like I have nailed a capsule wardrobe and I have been buying more classic pieces, so thank you.

The problem is, I feel like my outfits are a bit boring. I love that it’s easier to mix and match now, but how do I make my looks unique and a bit more interesting?”

Leigh answered:

“I totally relate to this! Most of my wardrobe is neutrals and pretty simple silhouettes, which makes dressing really easy when I’m rushed, tired or lazy, but sometimes I fall into the trap of almost looking like I am wearing a uniform each day.

Watch: 5 Minutes With Leigh | Konjac Sponges and Wearing White. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I’ve started to incorporate some of the below trends and I feel like it’s refreshed my look with minimal effort. I hope they help you, too.”

Go for an unexpected bag.

A big trend we are seeing come through for spring and summer is using our small evening or ‘fancy’ bags with casual outfits.

So, that nice bag you bought to take to a wedding is now being worn with jeans and a tee, or denim shorts and a shirt.

I love this because it adds an unexpected twist to the overall look, and better yet, it means you use your bags more often than a few times a year.