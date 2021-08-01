'I spent the weekend decluttering my house. Here's how much money I made selling my pre-loved stuff.﻿'

Ever since watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix I’ve vowed to myself that I really must declutter my wardrobe.

If feels satisfying to me to get rid of all my unused or pre-loved items lying around that deserve to find a loving home. And make me a little extra cash on the side.

I’m a relatively tidy person, but do regularly fall into the hole of just accumulating ‘stuff’ every year. Even when I'm conscious not to.

I feel like many of us do without realising it. I can’t imagine the next level of accumulating stuff that surely unlocks if you live with tiny humans.

In my case, I feel the guilts when I think: “I still have that dress that I’m never actually going to wear with the tags on it. It doesn’t fit the way I want it to. It’s too good to give away, and it’s too late to return. I really need to eBay it.”

But I end up in a stalemate with myself, tortured by the 0.2 per cent likelihood that I still might use it. So I do precisely nothing about it.

If you’re also like me: do you always find yourself opting to wear your only favourite pair of jeans (of the forgotten seven you also own)? And just keep wearing the same jumper you love for literal MONTHS?

Or if you're sentimental, you're likely holding on to one of your favourite outfits that brings back the best of memories but literally doesn’t fit anymore? Formal dresses, I see you.

Or that stale pile of fancy dress costumes that you haven’t used in three years and don't really plan on using ever again? (no... just me?)

If any of these are sounding eerily familiar, it's probably time you did a deep clean and give these items a new life. As in, outside of yours.

On average, only 20 per cent of the clothes in people's wardrobes are worn on a regular basis. It’s certainly hard to avoid buying clothes for the sake of it now with trends turning over and over, and algorithms (those CHEEKY algorithms) targeting us down to our every last thought.

With clothes, my motto now is quality over quantity. I would much rather save my precious pennies and buy longevity in my clothing: timeless pieces that I know will last me a solid number of wears, as opposed to churning and burning through fast fashion trends.



Australia is the second highest consumer of textiles per person in the world, which is madness.

Each Aussie consumes an average of 27kgs of new clothing every year and chucks out an average 23kgs of clothing into landfill annually.

Oh boy. This contributes to 93 per cent of the textile waste we generate as a whole country. That's... scary.

Selling your unused or pre-loved items online is not only a deeply satisfying process – as it frees up your space and reduces your waste – it’s also a fantastic way to make some easy dollars.