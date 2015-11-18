How to stop your face from eating your makeup this summer.

Image: The final result.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many ways to stop ice cream melting in hot weather (apart from eating it very quickly…).

Thankfully, the same can’t be said for your makeup. Even on the balmiest of days, you can prevent your foundation from sliding down your decolletage — you just need the right products in your armoury.

Watch and learn as the Benefit Cosmetics team teach us their ways. (Post continues after video.)

How it’s done

1. Prep the skin with moisturiser — this is important because it’ll help to create a flawless finish.

2. Primer time. This is s a vital step to ensure your makeup lasts all day. It serves as a barrier between your skin and your makeup, to prevent your makeup from creasing.

3. Apply foundation all over the face — you can use a brush or your fingers.

4. Apply concealer under the eyes to reduce dark circles and brighten.

5. Finish with powder to set your makeup in place and keep it looking fresh all day. This will also prevent unwanted shine.

What was used

Here’s the lineup of every product used in this tutorial. You can purchase Benefit products at Myer and Sephora.

Long lasting makeup toolkit

1. Moisturiser

2. Primer

3. Foundation

4. Concealer

5. Powder

What’s your favourite beauty “look” for summer? And how do you make it stay put?