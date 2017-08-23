Four things you can do to help a friend in an unhealthy relationship.

By Tara Parker.

It is heartbreaking and frustrating to watch as a friend puts herself through unnecessary heartache while wasting her valuable resources on an unhealthy relationship. You could tell her until you are blue in the face that she needs to get out and she will still turn to him for the attention she craves.

She’s attractive. She carries herself well. She knows how to dress. She is funny, smart, and witty. She has a good attitude and she handles life pretty damned well. Anyone who knows her enjoys her. She seems to have her act together. So, why does she waste her time with a guy that makes her feel worthless?

It just doesn’t make sense. Her guy is basically a lousy human being. Oh sure, he has talents and skills and may even be successful in his work but when it comes to taking care of her or just respecting her he more than falls short – and for the life of you, it is hard to imagine why she stays with him!

Maybe the information here will help you understand what she is doing or what she is going through. You can’t save her, as much as you would like. But you can understand her and help her along her way because in the end, it has to be her decision to separate from Mr. Not Right – and that is a very tough decision to make.

First of all, and this is the pink elephant in the room, the girl has self-esteem that works like a roller coaster. Some days she seems full of confidence and ready to conquer anything that comes her way and other days she wants to crawl under the bed and hide from the world.