"An aromatherapy expert taught me how to go to sleep well."

I bought my first essential oil and aromatherapy set when I was 18… yes, that’s more than two decades ago. That’s probably when essential oils (concentrated aromatic liquid that contains the natural chemical composition of the respective plant) became the popular, mainstream products that we know them as today.

I’m a very scent-sensitive person, so I’ve always loved the way essential oils smell. There’s something immediately therapeutic about walking into a room where there’s a diffuser, or when they’re being massaged into your skin.

But one thing I didn’t know is that you can use specifically designed essential oils to help get you ready for sleep.

So when I learned that Australian company In Essence, which has been an industry leader for more than 30 years, has a new range called ie: Sleep, that includes a suite of products specifically designed for sleep, I had to find out more.

I spoke to their aroma expert, Pat Princi-Jones, to understand better how essential oils work for sleep.*

For me, it's important to note that In Essence takes the business of essential oils very seriously. The company prides itself on sourcing and blending the finest pure essential oils for natural health and wellbeing, and strictly adhering to Quality Assurance programs and stringent Australian Therapeutic Goods guidelines.

So I know that when I speak to Pat, she's a woman who really knows what she's talking about - in fact, she's been working with essential oils for 25 years.

So this is the main product: Sleep Pure Essential Oil is a blend of 100 percent pure Lavender, Mandarin, Roman Chamomile, and Valerian pure essential oils, which have been traditionally used in aromatherapy as sedatives for the temporary relief of symptoms associated with sleeplessness and mild insomnia including nervous tension, restlessness, stress and mild anxiety.

The range comes in an 100 percent Pure Essential Oil, a Sleep Roll On (pure essential oil sleep blend diluted in a base of cold-pressed natural sweet almond and grapeseed oil for easy, direct application), a Sleep Balm (pure essential oil sleep blend infused with coconut oil, beeswax and hydrogenated castor oil), and a Sleep Mist (pure essential oil sleep blend made into a mist so you can spritz into the air, on the body or on your pillow).