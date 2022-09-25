'I was dumped twice in six months by the same guy. Here’s what I learned about breakups.'

It meant I wasn’t dwelling on my ex, or the life that could’ve been. I was distracted, and sometimes that’s a really good way of getting through it. Time really does help heal wounds. See, Mum, I was listening.

It’s okay to miss them even if they did dump you... twice.

You’ll miss them. I really didn’t want to. Especially after being dumped twice. But I did. As much as I wanted to hate them immediately, like flicking a switch, I’m only human. You’ll miss the comfort of coming home to someone, and the security of a routine. If you’re an anxious bug like me, routine is everything, and not having that can knock you around.

I also really miss my ex’s family. They were nothing but great to me. I still get a little pang in my tummy when I see his sister pop up on my Instagram feed, or a cute puppy reel I would’ve sent her.

Then there are the furry friends you get attached to as well. Even though you know they’ll be cared for and continue to live the spoilt life, it doesn’t stop you from wanting to check in on them or missing their snuggles on the couch after a day of work.

Something I did to help me get through this, that I still use when I have a moment of self-pity, is create a list of all the reasons the relationship didn’t work. Whether it was something your partner did you found hurtful, or even just remembering a feeling of disappointment when something didn’t feel quite right.

You will lose people and that’s okay.

There’s always collateral damage in a breakup. The friends caught in the crossfire who sometimes pick a side or feel they must out of loyalty. A big punch back to reality for me was losing people who I thought were my friends. People I’d come to love, and thought we’d had a real connection. The people you think might message you after a breakup, even though you know deep down their loyalty is to your ex.