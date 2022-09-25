'I was dumped twice in six months by the same guy. Here’s what I learned about breakups.'

I’ve been dumped.
I know, I can already hear your inner thoughts saying, 'Well, duh, lots of people get dumped.'
But I was dumped not once. But twice. By the same guy. Over a period of six months. After moving in with him both times.
While you're here, watch the Mamamia team confess the dumb reasons why they were dumped. Post continues after video.
Here are a few things I wish I’d known before my breakup:
Your body does weird sh*t.
My periods have always been regular, and I’ve been lucky enough to never have extreme period pain. During my downward post-breakup spiral, I bled for multiple weeks during my usual follicular and ovulation phases. It was scary.
My doctor confirmed it was stress related. I was putting my organs under so much pressure, they’d gotten confused.