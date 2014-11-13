Robyn Lawley dishes on the easiest hair hack you’ll ever need to know.

Source: @robynlawley1 Instagram
I have dead straight hair. I like it and when I’m hanging out with friends or just doing casual things I go with my natural look. But when I want to impress I have a go-to hair trick that is so simple to do.
On shoots between shots the hairdressers are always tying my hair in little top knots all over my head – I call it the alien hair style, but think Scary Spice circa the Spiceworld album. And when they take them out I have loads of volume and waves through my normally straight hair.
A head full of mini buns is fine behind closed doors but I’m not willing to rock the alien hair look outside - so I came up with an alternative way of achieving the same results.
Whenever I have a casting or a job I follow these steps:
- Wash my hair with a good conditioner that’s moisturising
- Follow it up with a Pantene 3 minute miracle rinse off treatment for extra care and protection for my hair
- Towel dry it until it’s damp
- Spray sea salt all over it
- Tie it in up high in a tight top knot
- Leave it to dry
- Take out and give it a good shake with my fingers
The result? Tousled hair with lots of volume - so chic and cool.
What do you do to give yourself a natural summer look?