From someone who's been there: Here's how to get over a break up.

There are few times in life that you feel more powerless than during a break up.

It feels like a rejection of your entire being. You mourn not only the person who you thought loved you, but also everything you hoped for and imagined. It’s like your world, as you know it, has come to an end.

I have memories of melodramatically sobbing on the floor of my shower (cringe), crying on a plane after being dumped only the day before (how…embarrassing) and refusing to get out of bed, absolutely overcome with excruciating pain.

After my last break up, I did what any Gen Y would do. I turned to my one true confidant; a little thing known as www.google.com.

I asked questions I would never dare ask a real-life friend, out of fear of looking like an actual crazy person.

And, as with all heartbreak, something good came out of it. I learnt what works and what doesn’t. And when friends have gone through the same thing I’ve been able to offer empathy, and some tried and true advice.

I once thought I’d been ghosted. He ended up messaging me a week later. Oh, and he saw this video. Kill me. Post continues below.

Here are the phrases you must say to yourself in order to get over a shitty break up.

“He/she always did wear really ugly shoes…”

Okay, so this one doesn’t have to be shoe specific. You can extend it to be about any feature of their wardrobe/appearance/personality.

Your brain is a self-sabotaging psychopathic menace and will try to remember all the fantastic things about a person that, if we’re honest, is fairly sub-par.

It’s time to own up to that part of them you always, just a little bit…hated. I suggested this exercise to a friend once, and at first she resisted. Before long, whilst chocking back tears she said “Well…he did…he did wear a backpack.”

I rest my case.

2. “I will find someone better.”

This one requires you to jump back on the Google machine. Type in words such as ‘Ryan Gosling’, ‘Zac Efron’, ‘Brad Pitt’ etc. etc.