"I tried a beauty tutorial on semi-permanent fake freckles and these were the results."

It was just a regular Tuesday night when I stumbled upon an Instagram story by beauty blogger, Mariela Pena from A Good Skin Day, giving herself semi-permanent fake freckles in the back of her car.

And I thought the process was absolutely genius.

You see, freckles are having a bit of a moment and unless you were born with sun kissed genes, no amount of incidental sun damage will give you that speckled visage.

Also the sun is bad, and you shouldn’t go outside without a good slathering of SPF 30+. Your future self will thank you.

This means we must resort to artificial measures, and while a brow pencil or eyeliner pen will do the job, when correctly applied, a brow tattoo tint is the more natural looking, smudge-proof option… should you ever have the hankering for some faux freckle goodness or find the need to attend a fancy dress up party as Pippi Longstocking or Twiggy. You never know.

Speaking to Mariela herself, I asked her to share her tips on putting your best faked freckle forward.

Sharing her wisdom, she said that while at first she picked up a ‘dark brown’ shade, she soon realised that colour gave her freckles a blue / green tint, and instead recommends using lighter tones.

“It was disappointing when I saw the green dots on my face instead of the warm brown I had envisioned,” she told Mamamia.