We’ve all been there.

You’ve decided to finally try that fancy new face mask that you’ve been saving for a special occasion. (Because nothing says special occasion like being stuck in the house for weeks on end).

You cleanse your skin, pop your hair back with a scrunchie, and prepare for a lil’ bit of pampering.

Except… except… you can’t find the face mask.

You’ve looked in the first drawer, underneath the six bottles of half-used foundation and the 4859 loose cotton buds.

You’ve searched in the third drawer behind the four different types of hair spray, you’ve even bent down and peered under the sink, hoping it might have fallen behind the curling iron you bought in 2016 and haven’t touched since.

But you can’t find the goddamn mask anywhere.

Your bathroom is Marie Kondo’s worst nightmare and you’re genuinely scared that before lockdown is over, you’ll be buried under a mountain of damp towels and half-used fancy face serums.

Luckily, this self-isolation period is the perfect time to tackle your bathroom… situation, like the decluttering queen you know you are deep down inside.

Thankfully, Bunnings has a bunch of nifty items in their Mondella bathroom range, that will help your bathroom go from a cluttered mess to a soothing sanctuary with minimal effort.

Here’s how you can easily declutter your bathroom and finally get to that pampering session (while you’ve got all the time in world):

1. Install a shower shelf, for some #Shelfies.