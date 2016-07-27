"I know I'm too busy, but I wouldn't have it any other way."

This week my life basically fell apart. I worked a six-day week last week and on Sunday, when I was trying to recover, my cat got sick.

Not throw up on the rug and forget about it later sick, but trip to the vet, serious surgery, two days in the animal hospital, massive vet bill sick.

Then he came home and just lost his mind a bit, so he wouldn’t settle down and sleep at night. Instead, he spent his time prowling around my room and meowing in my ear.

I get up at 5am every day to get to work, and so I really value my sleep. This week I did not get anywhere near enough. But my life didn’t stop, I still had to get up and go to work. I still had a million things I had promised to do and events I’d agreed to attend. (And I still had a bunch of episodes of Outlander to get through too.)

To be honest, except for the cat thing, this is basically my every week. And I love it. I know being busy is often seen as a negative thing. That the implication is that “busy” people are either not efficient or think they are more important than other people. I totally reject that.

Busy is great because it keeps you on your toes. One thing I’ve always loved about being a journalist is the variety. You never know what you are going to be doing next and that is just so much fun. It’s unpredictable and fast paced and an amazing way to learn about the world, one story at a time.