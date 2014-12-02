A foolproof guide to getting your curls perfect every time.

Learning how to create the perfect ghd curl is like learning to ride a bicycle.

It may be a little bit tricky at first, but once you get the hang of it – it’s a skill you’ll have for life. And trust me, it’s worth it. To have your hair go from…

This……. To this…..

Well, it kinda speaks for itself.

Here are the steps to perfecting the notorious ghd curl.

First of all, make sure your hair is completely dry and brushed through. Part your hair in the centre, or wherever you prefer – That part is up to you.

Make sure your sections are of equal thickness.

Your four secured sections should look something like this. You are looking at about 2-3 curls per section, depending on the thickness of your hair. If it is as fine as mine (I feel for you) it won’t take long at all.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by ghd. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100 per cent authentic and written in their own words.



The two or three curls from each section should be divided from bottom to top, rather than side to side. This will add more volume and dimension to the hair. Something I seriously need.

Now, here’s the tricky part. Place the ghd over your first section. Then, clamp the ghd from where you would like your curl to start.