A designer bag from Louis Vuitton is a celebrity staple.

Seen on the arm of everyone from Kim Kardashian, to Diane Kruger and Miranda Kerr, one bag will set you back anywhere from $1,300 to well over $5000.

However, with a bit of elbow grease and resourcefulness, university student and blogger Joanne Kim bought six Louis Vuitton bags in a year… and all on a student budget.

Speaking to Mamamia she said that she was drawn to the style and quality of Louis Vuitton hand bags and enjoyed the fact that she didn’t have to be too precious with them.

“I feel like with vintage items, especially Louis Vuitton, they’re already a bit worn in,” she said.

“I don’t feel too guilty and I can be a bit rough with it because it’s already withstood the test of time.”

Having worked for a luxury handbag boutique in university, Joanne first came across luxury consignment shopping through YouTuber heyyyjune.

"She was a queen at buying secondhand bags and that was just so fascinating," she said.

While she bought her first few secondhand bags from a friend who's husband worked in the consignment industry, she soon realised that she could do the exact same thing by herself, with the help of the internet.