"I found a way to choose a pram that didn't leave me overwhelmed."

There are plenty of lists telling you what you need to buy for a new baby, and obviously a pram is essential.

When I was pregnant with my first child, I found the choices too overwhelming. Just one visit to a Mothercare shop made me want to run and hide from it all – there were just too many options.

So I decided to outsource the job of choosing a pram.

My mother was overseas and desperately wanted to be involved, so I asked her to do the research and give me two options.

It’s my favourite parenting hack, and the only one I can claim as an original, but it could work with anyone who wants to be involved in a pregnancy.

I still got to choose the best pram for me, but with a helpful filter through all the noise.

Because I was living in London and didn't have a car, my buggy was going to be my connection to the outside world.

This pram would be travelling a lot, mostly on concrete paths and a few pebbled park walks. I also wanted something light and not too bulky.