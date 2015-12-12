Five ways to get through Christmas as a divorced family.

I am not going to sugar coat this. Or find some professional way of saying it.

Because no matter what your role is, there are a whole lot of things about having a divorced family at Christmas time that completely, totally and utterly SUCK.

Yep that’s right it sucks!

The season goes by so quickly, and when you're splitting your time there just doesn't seem to be time for all the activities and traditions that you want to do.

Plus it's hard to coordinate schedules so that everyone sees everyone... someone is always missing out!

But it's the reality. It's just the way it is.

The key is finding a way to make the best of the situation and come up with a system (and an attitude shift) to make sure that the holidays are just as enjoyable as they would be in that stereotypical nuclear family that we see on all the commercials this time of year.

Here are a few tips to help you make that happen.

1. Be flexible and openminded.

My dad always used to say "Christmas is when I am with my kids... Even if it means we do it in July."

Growing up, one of the benefits of having divorced parents at Christmas was that I had two Christmas celebrations.