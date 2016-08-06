Despite the statistics of rising numbers of children entering childcare each year, for many us mothers, dealing with the overwhelming burden of guilt continues to be a daily chore. Coupled with the battle of navigating the morning routine in getting our child ready, it’s no wonder we spend most of our day thinking up ways to avoid the commute altogether.
These feelings, whilst real, are born out of perceptions that when left in care, children are miserable all day. However, in most cases this couldn’t be further from the truth. In reality your child is doing what most children in childcare are doing, learning vital skills which, coupled with your great parenting, will help prepare them for anything life throws at them. Therefore, are we really making a compromise, or is childcare a genuine necessity?