Dos and don'ts of asking for a pay rise from a boss who's been asked hundreds of times.

Everything’s great at work – you find your role fulfilling, you like your coworkers and even your boss, but there’s just one problem… you need a pay rise.

While approaching this subject with your manager can be tricky, it’s also very worth it.

To find out the best way to go about it, Mamamia spoke to Inabox Group chief financial officer Deb Zimmer.

The Sydney woman has been a boss since 1999 and during this time has had the ‘pay rise’ conversation hundreds of times.

She’s seen it all, and has kindly shared her dos and don’ts to ensure you have the best chance of getting the answer you want.

Do make sure you’ve done your research.

An important first step is knowing exactly what salary increase you are going to ask for. Zimmer says salary surveys online can give an indication of what people in your industry and role are paid, but they can be quite broad.

To drill that number down, she recommends getting in touch with a recruiter. They’ll be far more likely to be able to give to a more accurate number to ask for.

“Ask them, Who have you recently placed in roles and, if they’re similar to mine, what you paid them,” Zimmer said.

Do make sure you're at your best.

"It's much easier to ask for a pay rise on the back of a good performance," Zimmer says.

She says persuading your employer you're a good worker is naturally a factor, but if they've acknowledged it themselves or you've just proved it recently, then you're on the front foot.