How the French make casseroles chic

Wini Moranville, author of The Bonne Femme Cookbook, explains how French women turn a dish as ordinary as stew into something extraordinary …

Braises and stews make for hearty, cold-weather meals, but let’s face it: Some can be more about warmth than “wow.”

French women, however, seem to have an innate knack for coaxing something stylish from the stew pot.

With a generous pour of wine here, a sprinkling of signature French herbs there, and other flavorful touches, such as prosciutto, olives, Dijon mustard, shallots and pearl onions, French women transform inexpensive cuts of meat into dashing, boldly-flavored meals. These days, they also bring worldly ingredients to their cooking, from balsamic vinegar to pomegranate juice to Moroccan spices.

In my book, The Bonne Femme Cookbook: Simple, Splendid Food That French Women Cook Every Day, classics like Coq au Vin and a simple Stew of Provence share the pages with some au courant takes on stews and braises. For example, Pomegranate juice lends a deep flavor and bright astringency to pot roast in Pomegranate Pot-au-Feu; sherry and roasted garlic add both sweetness and a mellow pungency to braised Rosemary-Prosciutto Chicken Breasts with Roasted Garlic and Sherry Sauce. And balsamic vinegar melds with a touch of orange in beef stew that’s easy enough for any night, but good enough for gathering over with friends.

In fact, French stews and braises are among my favorite dishes to make for company. Most all of the prep work is done in advance, so when your guests arrive, you can tend to more pressing needs, such as opening a bottle of sparkling wine or shaking up a great cocktail.

Here is one of my favorite French stews: Basque-Style Chicken. Tomatoes, onions, jambon de Bayonne, and piment d’Espelette are the hallmark ingredients of this lively, classic plat mijoté (simmered dish), which I discovered when traveling through France’s Basque region. Piment d’Espelette is a mild, smoky-sweet red pepper that gets ground into a paprika-like powder. If you can’t find it at a gourmet shop, a little paprika and a pinch of cayenne pepper make an admirable stand-in — especially with roasted red capsicums in the mix to add some sweetness. As for the jambon de Bayonne, that’s France’s answer to prosciutto di Parma. Simply use a good-quality prosciutto.

While some recipes have you stew the ingredients together, my version has you add the roasted red capsicums and the prosciutto toward the end of the recipe. That way, they stay fresh and vivid and make for a more striking, colorful and up-to-date version of the dish.