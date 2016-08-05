Taylor Swift's paparazzi avoidance technique is pretty extreme.

Sorry, Kanye West, but Taylor Swift has the best paparazzi evasion technique OF ALL TIME.

Celebs have many tricks up their sleeves when it comes to avoiding those pesky paps that are waiting for them around every corner at every hour of every day: covering their faces, surrounding themselves with bodyguards or even just refusing to leave the house for days on end.

But the 26-year-old singer has invented the most bizarre – and effective – way of all: the CRAB WALK.

Taylor Swift is walking sideways to avoid paparazzi. why is this so funny #TaylorSwiftWhatUp pic.twitter.com/88BKJiazet — hannah (@PERRYGASMS) August 2, 2016

No, your eyes are not fooling you because you need more coffee to get through the final day of your working week. That’s Taylor Swift, exiting a gym, WALKING FLIPPING SIDEWAYS.

It’s like a slow motion celebrity version of that 80s aerobics staple, the grapevine. Except, Taylor Swift looks bizarrely cool, calm and collected while channelling her inner sand crab while retreating into her waiting car.