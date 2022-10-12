We asked a consent educator all your burning questions about teens and sex.

Conversations with our teens about sex, relationships and consent can be tricky, awkward, and sometimes embarrassing.

So, we asked our Mamamia community to send us their knottiest questions about teens and sex, and gave them to Founder and CEO of Learning Consent Dr Joy Townsend to answer.

From female pleasure to healthy relationships to even anal sex, Dr Townsend has our tricky teen questions covered.

This is what she had to say.

1. "How do we educate our teenage sons (and daughters) on female pleasure and self pleasure, when maybe they are still learning this stuff themselves?"

This is such an important part of sexuality education! Because sex (and almost everything) has traditionally been taught and understood via the male gaze, as being something done by women for men. There is so much unlearning and new learning to be done by all genders! So many kids grow up to become young adults who have never heard of the clitoris.

Teaching young people about mutual sexual pleasure is critical. If girls can come to understand and experience sexual pleasure for themselves within their own bodies first, this will no doubt help them to seek out and prioritise mutual sexual pleasure in a relationship. This can be done very early on. Framing conversations about sex with our children around pleasure – mutual pleasure – and having positive conversations about female masturbation, as well as seeking out representations of sex and relationships in popular culture that are body positive, and reflect mutual sexual pleasure is key. This way we can normalise sex as being pleasurable for females, and start to remove the shame and stigma surrounding female sexuality that a lot of women have grown up with.

I love the work of the late Betty Dodson – an American sexologist who was evangelistic about female self pleasure. Her video chats with Carlin Ross normalise female masturbation and her ebook is a fantastic resource for young and old!