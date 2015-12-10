Image: Supplied.

Ever wondered what personal trainers do for exercise themselves when they’re not at the gym? We asked four to share their 30 minutes or less at-home workouts.

James Duigan, Celebrity trainer and author of Clean and Lean

“I do this all over the world, whether I’m in a hotel room or travelling, wherever. It combined flexibility and mindfulness with strength and metabolic benefits, it’s really complete and really effective. I can tell you, there are Academy Award winning actresses and Victoria’s Secret girls doing that all over the world as we speak,” he says.

Anyone else never been keener to exercise?

Workout

Warm up with a simple 10 minute yoga sequence. (WATCH: An easy yoga workout. Post continues after video.)