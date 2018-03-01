GROUP THERAPY: How much is too much to spend on a 30th birthday present?

I’m facing a bit of a dilemma.

I’m at the point where a lot of friends are turning 30. My own is coming up this year, too. So, understandably, there are a lot of 30th birthday parties being thrown. Which is all very lovely.

BUT.

The dirty 30s also happen to be the age of weddings galore. I have five invitations stuck on my fridge, all for weddings happening within the next 12 months.

And while I love a celebration… My bank account doesn’t.

You see, weddings involve gifts. As do birthdays.

Every wedding will set you back at least $100 for the gift alone. I’m well aware of that. However, call me naive, but until the 30th birthday invitations began dropping, it hadn’t registered that this was a milestone birthday that would involve gifting more than a scented candle. And to be honest, for the last few years I’ve only really offered presents to my absolute best mates.

I have three separate 30th birthdays in April and I’m being expected to put in $60 for each of their presents, which are being bought as a group.

They’re good friends, but not my super close friends. (And no, they’re not throwing parties with a drinks tab.)

My eyes popped when I was told to put in $60. I can’t go against the grain and be the only one to give less. But I can’t help but think that $30 should be about right for a gift.

And with group gifts the norm these days, getting a good present between six people leaves you with $180 to play with – that’s already a pretty damn good wine decanter or spa treatment, if you ask me.

So I thought I’d check with a few people what they thought was an appropriate amount to pay as part of a group gift for the big three-oh.

