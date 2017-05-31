The bride asked her to organise a hen's weekend. Problem is the guests don't want to pay.

When it comes to planning special events, there really are no hard and fast rules. But when it comes to how much should you spend on a hen’s party, the internet seems to have some fairly clear ideas.

Kicking off the discussion via Mumsnet a UK user called ComingUpTrumps asked for advice on a hen’s weekend she’s currently organising for a friend.

"Our itinerary is the following," she writes before posting the following list:

Friday evening:

Train to Oxford

Taxi transfers from Oxford station to accommodation.

Pizza at accommodation.

Saturday:

Breakfast (included in accommodation price for Saturday and Sunday).

Dance lesson.

Lunch (£25 per person, as we booked from a set menu).

Punting

Taxi transfer from punting place to accommodation, so we can get ready for evening.

Taxi transfer from accommodation to Oxford city centre for evening.

Dinner in Oxford (booked from £25 set menu of 3 courses)

Bar in Oxford

Taxi transfer from Oxford to accommodation.

Sunday: breakfast at accommodation, and then train home.

The problem, ComingUpTrumps says, is that after dedicating hours of research and planning to the weekend, she's now failing to get attendees to pay up.

"I've sent out emails to the other attendees (not including the bride) requesting part of the payment," she says. "I sent them an initial email with a payment request on Friday afternoon. A few got back to me saying they'd pay me on the weekend, but I haven't yet received payment from them. I sent out another follow-up payment request email this morning... In total, I've only been paid by one person."