How much is too much to spend on the kids' Christmas presents?

At Christmas are dreams meant to be broken?

Iconic U.K. Toy store released it’s top gifts for 2015 and these were top of the list.

Skate and Sing Elsa (from Frozen), $80.

My Friend Freddy, $80.

i.Que Robot, $136.

Batmobile cars, $520.

Meccanoid G15 KS Robot, $921.

Is there something about this list that makes you go Ooh?

A present for Christmas can come in at $100 or be closer to $1000. The gift everyone is talking about this year is the Hoverboard which ranges in price from around $600 to over $1000. (Forget the cheap imitations because they may come in at around $200 but Choice Australia has warned they could explode or give electric shocks – they should be $300 for that lovely extra).

Watch the fellas below dance on hoverboards. Post continues after video.

So what’s on your child’s list? What’s at the top of that sweet little hand-written Christmas wish-list?

Perhaps a pencil case and school bag? Oh and maybe a few toy cars for the younger ones and a sticker book. Some bathers, beach gear and good books for the older ones? A mix of practical and pleasure.

This is what seems to be on the modern kid’s Christmas Wish-List.

Five nights at a holistic Bali villa to recalibrate from the stress of the year.