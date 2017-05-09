Lara Worthington has given rare insight into the first time she met husband Sam.

For two people with such massive followings, Lara and Sam Worthington are notoriously private about their lives.

Need proof? How about that time she hid baby Rocket’s face for a whole year? Or the fact we didn’t know Lara had even married Sam until well after the fact?

The 29-year-old – who once relished the spotlight and even appeared in her own reality television show – has now given fans a rare insight into her and Sam’s love story.

Lara tells Kyle and Jackie O how she first met Sam.

During an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Lara has detailed the moment her and the Avatar actor first met, and it turns out there was an equally famous face in tow.

“We were both at a festival in Central Park in New York,” she told the breakfast radio hosts.