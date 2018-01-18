The effortless way Kim and Kanye choose their baby names.

Four-and-a-half years on and it would appear Kim and Kanye really weren’t joking when they decided to name their first child after a point on a compass.

North West – the child, not the direction – came into the world in June 2013 as arguably the most famous spawn in the world, marking the moment Kim and Kanye ventured over the hill and into the land of mildly wacky baby names.

Speaking to British GQ at the end of 2014, Kim detailed how initially, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour encouraged the name North along.

“It was a rumour in the press and we’d never really considered it seriously, at all, but Kanye and I were having lunch […] about a year ago and Pharrell came over to us and said, ‘Oh, my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That is the best name.

“I said ‘No we’re not, that’s just a rumour.’

But then Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Ann Wintour dropped by their table.

“Then a little while later Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing.

“She told us ‘North is a genius name.’