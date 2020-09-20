A cancer survivor and a best-selling author: The cast of How I Met Your Mother, 15 years on.

It's been 15 years since we first met Ted Mosby.

For nine glorious seasons, the much-loved American sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, followed the hilarious adventures of Ted and his friends as he told his kids the story of how he met their mother.

While it may not have ended the way everyone had hoped, it was a show that taught us the importance of suiting up, the dangers of getting butterfly tattoo when you're drunk, and that the quest for love can be a very (very) long one.

Now, a decade and a half on from the show's premiere, here's what the cast of are doing now.

Josh Radnor (Ted Mosby)

Image: 20th Century Fox Television/Getty.

Josh Radnor played the one and only Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother. During the show, Radnor wrote, directed and stared in films Happythankyoumoreplease in 2010 and Liberal Arts in 2012. He also started in the Broadway play Disgraced in 2012.

After the show wrapped, the 46-year-old went on to appear in TV shows Mercy Street, Rise and Hunters, The Seeker and guest-starred on Grey’s Anatomy.

Outside of acting, Radnor is part of the musical group 'Radnor and Lee' alongside Aussie singer Ben Lee. The duo released their second album earlier this year.