Getting cheated on sucks, particularly when you find out like this.

Oh dear…

Being cheated on is one of the hardest things to stomach. It’s a complete breakdown of commitment, trust and honesty. It breaks every rule in the relationship guide book, and above all, it’s just bloody cruel.

These brave men and women have come forward to talk about how they found out their cheating partners were fooling around, and offer up a few of the warning signals to watch for if you think your partner might have a wandering eye…

1. She was informed by the mistress.

“His mistress told me at the wedding of a mutual friend, so that was nice. I kept my cool until we left; I wasn’t giving either of them the satisfaction of seeing me look like the crazy person or ruining someone’s big day.”

2. The phone bill gave it away.

“The phone bill was three times higher than it should have been. There was over 400 minutes to one number. The kicker was that she also had a company cell phone with unlimited calls that I obviously never would have known about. The guy was someone she worked with. She literally wanted to get caught because she was too weak to tell me to my face.”

3. Facebook’s “People You May Know” feature tipped him off.

“She had a number of alternate Facebook pages under pseudonyms. One day, one of them showed up on my ‘suggested friends’ and I thought, ‘Hey, this girl looks a lot like my girl.’ So I looked at it. Sure enough, it was her, and she had an active relationship going on with someone else. I later found two more of these pages.”

4. Her partner told her midway through a big move.

"I was driving across the country to move when he broke the news. He had moved ahead of us and chose to wait until we were 950 kms from home and about halfway there. This was after I had resigned my job, given up our apartment and packed a removal van (that my mum and dad were driving). I had the dog, cat, two mice and my child in my car. We turned around and went back after he told me. He left me with an incredible amount of debt and a great deal of heartache."

5. His significant other simply told him the truth.

"She told me to stay at a friend's house as her ex-boyfriend was coming over for three days. She was very upfront about everything. This was no exception."

6. She caught him in the act.

"I came home early from work and walked in on them. Yep, that's about as cliché as it gets, but there you go. The funny thing is, I had wanted an open relationship, but he said that he couldn't deal with that. It turns out he was just selfish."

7. A text message gave it away.

"My ex-fiancé had both an iPhone and a Macbook. If you know anything about iMessage, you know this means that he could send and receive texts from his laptop. I was using his laptop for homework (with his permission) while he was at work. He got a text message from his ex, who he talked with on a regular basis. I was uncomfortable with her since she was 'the one that got away', but she was married and he insisted he just thought of her as a good friend and I chose to believe and trust my then-fiancé.

"But the text she sent him that day seemed strange, just randomly saying 'Just textin to say I love you' or something like that, and it just popped up in the corner for me to read. I opened the messages. I found hours of sexting messages. Hours. He'd been sexting her that morning even, when I had slept next to him all night and we'd cuddled and kissed goodbye when he went to work. I wasn't home when he returned."