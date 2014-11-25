5 ways your hair affects your mood.

By CYNTHIA PIERCE

When I was in high school, my best friend used to dread the days I arrived wearing my hair out. For some reason it put me in a bad mood, but I didn’t make the connection until she’d finally had enough and cracked it one day when I arrived with my hair down.

I was shocked.

Am I that much of a grumpy cow?

It seems that yes I am and now, more than twenty years later, nothing much has changed. My hair still affects my mood but now I’m very aware of it and able to control it a bit better. And I know what to do to keep myself in a good hair mood.

But to this day, after arriving home each day, the first thing I do is put my hair up in a ponytail to get it off my face. Old habits die hard.

Here are five ways your hair could be influences your mood. Recognise any of these symptoms?

1. You’re overdue for a haircut.

I never have time to get my hair cut, or go to the doctor, or go to the dentist, or try clothes on when buying new ones, or get my shoes repaired, or clean out the kitchen cupboards…and it leaves me feeling unfinished and undone. No matter how fab my outfit, how smooth my skin, a pall is cast over everything because MY HAIR IS TOO LONG! And when I do get it cut – oh gosh, on boy – I could just skip down the street weaving daisy chains. It feels amazing, doesn’t it?

2. You didn’t have time to wash it.

It’s okay to skip washing your hair every now and then but if you skip it a third or fourth day, it gets pretty depressing. It feels heavy and gunky and this leaves YOU feeling heavy and gunky. And if you’ve been to the gym on any of those days, it gets a little bit whiffy too. Having clean hair makes you feel fresh and vibrant and ready to face anything, shiny locks in tow.