"I've had four kids and my husband just had a vasectomy. But what if I want more?"

When do you know if you’re done… ?

Yesterday my husband had a vasectomy. He is 27. Poor bastard. However, I am currently sitting here 33 weeks pregnant with our fourth child, which could potentially be born on our eldest’s upcoming fourth birthday. Today makes me feel like we made the right decision. However, when I was dropping him to the hospital, I had to quickly ask myself if we wanted any more. WTF? Umm, no. We don’t. Well, I don’t want to grow anymore.

This prompted me to think about if I truly felt ‘done’. I had previously asked Daniel whether he did. His response was “I’m not sure I’ll ever be sure of that”. Lovely, yes, but he is not the one with the vagina. However, to be honest, he does more mothering than I do. Especially with newborns. I express and he bottle feeds the babies. He is a lot nicer tired person than I am.

When I was little I had always envisioned having two children and adopting a child. I’m not entirely sure why I have always wanted to adopt, but it was ingrained in me. Perhaps this is why I became a Child Protection worker. Who knows. However, I never envisioned that I would have more than two pregnancies. Even throughout my second pregnancy I constantly would say that this is it. However, as soon as I had a second son, I knew I wanted another baby. Just one more try for a girl. This was easy to get from Dan because he always wanted three. We had a ‘whoops’ with number three. I was attempting to track my ovulation to increase our chances of a girl.

