"My miscarriage grief" (a dad's perspective).

Statistically 25% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. That’s a staggering number and with those miscarriages, presumably, there was a father. Fathers grieve during miscarriage and emotionally, we also feel distraught, depressed, confused, and experience anxiety.

I can say from experience, that although not necessarily talked about among men, we go through all of those emotions. While what we experience is remarkably different than the mother, it is important to acknowledge our loss as fathers as well. Furthermore, that sense of loss and grief as fathers is okay. I think we need to hear that.

After going through six lost pregnancies, I find myself filled with anxiety at the thought of going through this process again. Reason tells me that we could just as easily succeed and have another baby, but experience tells me that the pain of loss is a difficult psychological hurdle and when I consider again attempting to have another child, I am doubtful and fearful. It was recommended to us, soon after the loss, that we don’t even discuss whether to continue again- wait until we are in a better frame of mind to have that critical discussion and to make that ultimate decision. We have chosen to do so, but that does not relieve what is an extremely deep sense of anxiety on my part about the prospect of losing another. I don’t believe I’m the only father that has experience the miscarriage of a child that has felt this doubt and anxiety. I have learned, that these feelings as a father, partner, and man, are also okay.

My anxiety manifested itself into nightmares that I suffered on and off for several weeks. I actually just had one last night. In those nightmares, I again see Claire although this time she is angry with me. I again see Hailey, our daughter, only she is blaming me for the loss of her sister. And in my nightmares, I watch my spouse crumble into ash. There is nothing I can do. Unlike in the evening I met Claire in my dreams, in my nightmare, no one is happy. The nightmare ends with me wandering away from home and being lost. I hesitate to discuss these events because it seems, through the socialized lens of masculinity and fatherly duty, to be weakness, stupid. It seems to be unjustified—your wife had the miscarriage so why are you anxious and sad?

I struggled with thoughts that I was less of a husband or man if I in any way attempted to express my feelings of loss. Furthermore, as I considered doing so, I realized that the one person I wanted to do that most with at the time, my spouse, was not in a state herself to have that discussion. I needed an outlet of my own that felt safe to process my own emotional confusion and anxiety. Ironically, where I found that was not in other father’s but in women; family friends that had experienced miscarriage and recovered that themselves acknowledged the shared pain of loss that occurred. It was never; however, from another man or father that I heard these words. I found myself reflecting and asking, “why?”