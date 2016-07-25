Times, they are-a-changin’, folks. The days of classical social tribes — think ‘newlyweds’ and ’empty nesters’ — are numbered.

Now there are brand new, shiny classifications that better represent where and how we live. Essentially, they just get us.

The 10 groups have been coined by the Commonwealth Bank, which says it will be dictating the terms of the housing market, business and transport by 2030.

Though we formerly grouped people by their age, the focus has now shifted to ‘psychographics’, which looks at social trends and attitudes.

Really, there’s a whole host of reasons why ‘nuclear family’ and ‘newlyweds’ just don’t cut it anymore. (I will not bore you with an extensive list, just know they’re of the ‘globalisation’ and’evolving population’ persuasion).

So, without further ado, I give you the new fan-cee tribes.

1. The social singles

These independent people want SPACE and goddamn PEACE and QUIET, OK?

Single-person households are rapidly growing, and by 2030 it’s estimated 26 per cent of homes will fall into this category. You go, social singles.

2. DINKs

What the eff is a 'DINK', you ask? Well, dear reader, DINK stands for Double Income, No Kids.

Members of the DINK tribe are under 45, and either plan on having children later in life or not at all. These couples likely have high incomes, and gravitate towards the #posh suburbs with #waterviews (and may or may not be populated by stars of Real Housewives).

They may or may not own multiple wine decanters, but that's just my guess.