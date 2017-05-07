Fiona and Nicole's room was absolutely savaged by the House Rules judges.

“I think the judges will be absolutely blown away.”

Ever so cruelly, those words sealed the fate of Fiona and Nicole’s renovated loungeroom on Sunday night’s episode of House Rules.

The divisive duo were tasked with doing up the loungeroom and laundry of Adelaide couple Harry and Kate’s house in a “boho” style.

Going in to the judging session, the Victorian women seemed fairly confident in their interpretation of the theme.

"We've got a goal in focus, and that is to win," Fiona declared, adding that she believed the judges would be blown away.

WELL. To put it mildly, the judges did not share this view, and delivered some of the most brutal assessments we've ever witnessed on reality TV.

After praising the "beautiful balance" of their picture hanging, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen went to town.

"Why is everything else so rubbish?" he began.

“There is stuff of such satanic hideousness.”